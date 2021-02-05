Drugs Case: NCB Arrests Dia Mirza's Ex-Manager
Businessman Karan Sajnani has also been arrested in connection with the NCB's probe of alleged drug use in Bollywood
Dia Mirza's ex-manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani have been arrested in connection with the drugs case that the Narcotics Control Bureau has been pursuing since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Both were brought to the NCB office on Thursday, 4 February.
An NCB source confirmed the news to news agency ANI adding that another person, Jagtap Singh Anand, has also been arrested. Anand is the elder brother of Karamjeet, aka KJ, who was earlier arrested in the case. The NCB has alleged that Anand was involved in the drug trade and that several transactions have been found between him, KJ and others.
Mumbai's Esplanade Court had earlier Furniturewala and Sajnani to 14-day judicial custody on 16 January.
The NCB has been investigating alleged drug use in Bollywood following Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The agency has questioned several celebrities in connection with this probe, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Gabriela Demetriades, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his home in Mumbai on 14 June last year. The NCB was roped in after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing alleged money laundering charges, reportedly retrieved WhatsApp messages that hinted at alleged drug use.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.