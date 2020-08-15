Sushant Gets Special Recognition From California State Assembly

Sushant Singh Rajput has received a special recognition from the California State Assembly for his “contribution to Bollywood cinema with special appreciation for all of his philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India’s rich culture and heritage.”

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti accepted the honour in his memory. She took to Instagram to share the news. "On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California", she wrote.