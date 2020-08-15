Sushant Gets Special Recognition From California State Assembly
Sushant's sister Shweta accepts the honour on his behalf.
Sushant Singh Rajput has received a special recognition from the California State Assembly for his “contribution to Bollywood cinema with special appreciation for all of his philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India’s rich culture and heritage.”
Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti accepted the honour in his memory. She took to Instagram to share the news. "On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California", she wrote.
Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti tweeted that this was an Independence Day gift to Sushant's family. "Our Independence Day gift from the State of California, USA. Now America and Indian Americans are coming out to support us wholeheartedly. @shwetasinghkirt ccepted it on Sushant’s family’s behalf."
Shweta Singh Kirti has been demanding for a CBI probe into Sushant's death for quite some time. Recently, she posted a video Instagram, calling for an "unbiased investigation".
Sushant died by suicide on 14 June.
