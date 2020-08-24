Sushant Case: CBI Likely to Question Rhea Chakraborty Today
The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being handled by the CBI.
The probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is now being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation. After questioning Sushant's cook Neeraj, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and Dipesh Sawant on 23 August, the probe agency had visited the actor's Bandra residence with forensic experts.
Now, as per a report by Times Now, actor and Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be questioned by the CBI on Monday, 24 August.
On 28 July, an FIR had been filed in Patna against Rhea under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh.
Sushant died by suicide in his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on 14 June. After heated disagreements between the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police regarding the investigation, the case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court.
(Inputs: Times Now)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.