Sushant Case: CBI Likely to Question Rhea Chakraborty Today

On 28 July, an FIR had been filed in Patna against Rhea under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh.

Sushant died by suicide in his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on 14 June. After heated disagreements between the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police regarding the investigation, the case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court.

(Inputs: Times Now)