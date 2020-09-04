Sushant Case: Abdel Basit sent to NCB Custody till 9 September
The NCB has carried out searches in Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda's houses.
Abdel Basit Parihar, the 23-year-old Bandra resident arrested on Thursday as part of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s ongoing probe into the alleged drug angle linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been remanded in custody till 9 September.
Basit's lawyer Tarik Sayed told the media that "it is admitted that it's a bailable offence but still they have been remanded to custody".
Speaking about allegations against actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, the lawyer has said that Showik, Samuel Miranda and Basit are friends and they might have exchanged some messages. "The chats are being attributed to purchase and sale of drugs. Basit has nothing to do with it".
Clarifying about the charges, the lawyer said that they are related to "possession of drugs in small quantities and it is bailable".
The NCB has reportedly claimed there were several instances when Parihar arranged drugs, and that he was in regular contact with Showik.
Along with the CBI and ED, the NCB is also probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The agency carried out searches at Rhea's and Samuel Miranda's house on Friday, 4 September, and even summoned Showik and Miranda for questioning.
