Sushant Case: Abdel Basit sent to NCB Custody till 9 September

Speaking about allegations against actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, the lawyer has said that Showik, Samuel Miranda and Basit are friends and they might have exchanged some messages. "The chats are being attributed to purchase and sale of drugs. Basit has nothing to do with it".

Clarifying about the charges, the lawyer said that they are related to "possession of drugs in small quantities and it is bailable".

The NCB has reportedly claimed there were several instances when Parihar arranged drugs, and that he was in regular contact with Showik.

Along with the CBI and ED, the NCB is also probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The agency carried out searches at Rhea's and Samuel Miranda's house on Friday, 4 September, and even summoned Showik and Miranda for questioning.