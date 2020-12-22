Unaware of Curfew: Raina, Guru Randhawa Apologise After Raid
The celebs were among those detained for breaking COVID-19 curfew in Mumbai.
Cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa have issued statements to the media saying they were unaware of the curfew that was recently instituted by the Maharashtra government as part of new COVID-19 restrictions. The celebrities were among 34 persons who were booked by the Mumbai police following a raid at the Dragonfly Experience, a club in Andheri.
Suresh Raina's manager says he "regrets the incident". He told the media Raina was not aware of the local timings and protocols, reports ANI. "Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the incident," he said.
Guru Randhawa's team issued a similar statement saying he had stepped out for dinner with friends unaware of the new rule which came into effect on 21 December. The Maharashtra government has imposed a curfew between 11pm and 6am till 5 January in light of a fast-spreading strain of coronavirus that has emerged in the UK.
"Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. He promises to compile with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future," Randhawa's team said.
All persons involved in the incident have been released on bail under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). According to sources, work is underway to file an offence under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 269 of the Pandemic Act (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).
