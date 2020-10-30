Surender Mohan Pathak Warns of Suing 'Mirzapur 2' Makers

Veteran Hindi writer Surender Mohan Pathak has warned that he will take action against the makers of Mirzapur 2 for allegedly depicting his novel Dhabba as an 'erotica', as per a report by mid-day.

Referring to a voiceover describing an erotic scene, Pathak has claimed that the content suggested in the voiceover bears no resemblance to the original text. The author has described it as a violation of the Copyright Act and has written to the production house Excel Entertainment, requesting to remove the said scene.