Supreme Court to Consider Munawar Faruqui's Bail Plea Tomorrow
The Madhya Pradesh High Court had denied him bail on 28 January.
The Supreme Court will consider stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's petition challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court order on Friday, 5 February, as per a report by Live Law. The High Court denied him bail on 28 January in a case for alleged hurting of religious sentiments.
The report states that a bench comprising Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai will consider the special leave petition filed against the order.
Faruqui had moved the high court seeking bail after previous applications had been denied by lower courts. Munawar Faruqui, a resident of Gujarat, was arrested along with four others on 2 January on a complaint filed against them by Eklavya Singh Gaur, the son of local BJP legislator Malini Laxman Singh Gaur. They were accused of insulting Home Minister Amit Shah and Hindu deties. On 3 January, the Indore Police said that there is no evidence regarding the allegations against Faruqui.
(With inputs from Live Law)
