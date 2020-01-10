Am Sure Some Resolution Will Come Without Violence: Sunny on JNU

Sunny Leone is the latest Bollywood celebrity to comment on the recent attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students. Speaking to reporters, the actor said that she is “pro-peace” and she believes that a conflict can be resolved if people engaged in a conversation.

On 5 January, a mob of masked people stormed JNU campus in south Delhi and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.