Am Sure Some Resolution Will Come Without Violence: Sunny on JNU
Sunny Leone is the latest Bollywood celebrity to comment on the recent attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students. Speaking to reporters, the actor said that she is “pro-peace” and she believes that a conflict can be resolved if people engaged in a conversation.
On 5 January, a mob of masked people stormed JNU campus in south Delhi and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.
“I am sure that there are many things that people can do if they put their fists down and speak to each other to stop the violence. Violence is something that our children can see and learn,” Sunny Leone told reporters.
She also added that violence has ripple effects.
“Violence affects not just one person but the entire family, because it emotionally hurts them. Their child is being hurt, their father, mother, sister are hurt. I am pro-peace and I do not endorse violence. I am sure that there’s some resolution that will come without violence here.”Sunny Leone
Sunny also spoke about the Australian bushfire that claimed the lives of around one billion animals. “Human beings are responsible for creating this path of destruction. I think it’s time we start respecting mother earth, giving back to her basically what she has given us, which is the ability to live on this planet. I know we practice certain things in our homes that help the environment, and I really hope that people start paying attention to these things because it is only going to get worse,” she said.
(Inputs: PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)