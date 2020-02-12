Sunny Leone Shares Adorable Photo on Twin Sons’ Birthday
On 11 February, actor Sunny Leone put up an adorable family photo with a caption wishing happy birthday to her twin sons. In the photo, the two boys can be seen with cake all around their mouths. Everyone else looks happy and is posing.
The caption reads, “Happy 2nd Birthday to my baby boys! You both bring so much joy and happiness to my world every single day. Every time you smile, laugh , play, jump, dance, sing and say mama, my heart melts every time! God Bless you both my little angels from God!”
Take a look:
Sunny's twin sons, Asher and Noah were born via surrogacy in March, 2018 and their arrival was announced both by Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber on social media. Sunny celebrated her twin sons' 2nd birthday this month. The couple had also adopted a little girl from Latur in Maharashtra in 2017 and named her Nisha. Sunny says, "We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children."
Sunny keeps sharing such adorable pictures of her children on social media and it makes the internet go 'awe'. These adorable pictures of Sunny Leone's twin sons Asher and Noah and daughter Nisha truly melt our hearts!