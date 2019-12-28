KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Photo Sparks Dating Rumours, Suniel Reacts

The post got several comments from fans, as well as Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty who replied with laughing emojis and a thumbs up. Rahul’s teammate Shikhar Dhawan found the joke funny and replied with “Good one, bro” while Hardik Pandya commented, “Cuties.”

While neither have confirmed their relationship, speculation has been rife that Athiya and KL Rahul are dating. They’ve been spotted together around town and were recently papped when they stepped out for dinner with Athiya’s friends. When asked about his relationship status by Bombay Times, Rahul dismissed the question saying, “I don’t really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you.” Athiya also told Times of India that she wished to keep details of her personal life private and would not like to comment on her relationship status. She was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film failed to make a mark at the box office.