KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Photo Sparks Dating Rumours, Suniel Reacts
Cricketer KL Rahul’s recent Instagram photo of himself and Athiya Shetty together has got fans wondering whether the two are dating. The photo shows the two in a phone booth with Rahul holding the received and Athiya laughing beside him. He captioned it, “Hello, devi prasad...?” in a nod to comedy Hera Pheri.
The post got several comments from fans, as well as Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty who replied with laughing emojis and a thumbs up. Rahul’s teammate Shikhar Dhawan found the joke funny and replied with “Good one, bro” while Hardik Pandya commented, “Cuties.”
While neither have confirmed their relationship, speculation has been rife that Athiya and KL Rahul are dating. They’ve been spotted together around town and were recently papped when they stepped out for dinner with Athiya’s friends. When asked about his relationship status by Bombay Times, Rahul dismissed the question saying, “I don’t really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you.” Athiya also told Times of India that she wished to keep details of her personal life private and would not like to comment on her relationship status. She was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film failed to make a mark at the box office.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)