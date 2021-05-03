Sugandha Mishra Shares Pics From Her & Sanket Bhosale's Wedding
The duo got married in a private ceremony last week.
The Kapil Sharma Show stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got married in a private ceremony last week. Now, Sugandha has taken to social media to share photos and videos from the ceremony. Glimpses from their wedding have been trending on social media.
For the big day, Sugandha chose a beige lehenga by Asopalav India.
Sugandha Mishra is best-known for featuring in The Kapil Sharma Show. She is also a TV presenter and a singer. She has sung songs like 'Zor Naache', 'Ishq Ki Dafli Baje', 'Tu Hass Le', 'Us Ladke Se Mohabbat Hai', 'Akhiyan', 'Chori Chori', 'Kinna Sohna', 'Challa' and 'Loye Loye'.
