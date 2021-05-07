Sugandha Mishra Booked For Flouting COVID Rules At Her Wedding
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot on 26 April.
Comedian Sugandha Mishra has been booked for allegedly flouting coronavirus protocols during her wedding with Sanket Bhosale at a resort in Punjab's Phagwara last week, police told PTI.
A case has been reportedly filed against Sugandha, the bridegroom's side, owner of the resort and those who took part in the ceremony after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding in violation of COVID-19 norms, Deputy Superintendent of Police Paramjit Singh told the publication.
Singh added that the case has been filed under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.
The DSP further said that an investigation is going on and no arrests have been made so far.
(With inputs from PTI)
