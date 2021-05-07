Sugandha Mishra Booked For Flouting COVID Rules At Her Wedding

Comedian Sugandha Mishra has been booked for allegedly flouting coronavirus protocols during her wedding with Sanket Bhosale at a resort in Punjab's Phagwara last week, police told PTI.

A case has been reportedly filed against Sugandha, the bridegroom's side, owner of the resort and those who took part in the ceremony after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding in violation of COVID-19 norms, Deputy Superintendent of Police Paramjit Singh told the publication.