Sudhaa Chandran Appeals to PM Modi; Says It Hurts to Be ‘Grilled’ at the Airport
Sudhaa Chandran said that officials ask her to 'remove her prosthetic' despite her requests to do an ETD instead.
Actor and famous Bharantnatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran took to social media talked about her experience at airports and revealed that she is asked to remove her prosthetic limb every time despite requesting airport officials to conduct an “ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb” instead. She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a ‘card’ for senior citizens. She shared a video seemingly from the airport and wrote that it ‘hurts’ to be ‘grilled’ at the airport every time.
Sudhaa Chandran said in the Instagram video, “Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me.”
“But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them,” Sudhaa said.
Sudhaa further urged, “Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen."
Talking about her experience at airports, she wrote in the caption, “Totally hurt... each time going through this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities....and expecting a prompt action."
Sudhaa Chandran lost her leg due to an accident but continued to dance and act using her prosthetic limb. She has been part of shows like Naagin and Kaahin Kissii Roz. She won the National Award for the film Mayuri.
Karanvir Bohra also reposted Sudhaa’s video with a message of support. He wrote in the caption, “I totally agree with you #sudhaji there should be a facility made for such situations, in compete with you on this. Reposted from @sudhaachandran.”
Actor Teejay Sidhu commented, “Not right to make someone remove an artificial limb every time they travel! Some kind of action is required for Sudha-ji!!”
The renowned dancer thanked everyone for their support adding that it’s a fight “for a community at large.”
