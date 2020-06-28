On 28 June, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her and her late husband Rishi Kapoor. In the photo, Neetu is sitting on a chair, looking towards the side of the frame while Rishi Kapoor stands behind her, with a drink in his hand and his eyes in the opposite direction. In the caption of the photo, Neetu writes about the importance of valuing what one already has.The caption reads, “Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth”Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April. He was 67 years old and had been battling cancer for almost two years. Rishi breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.Ever since he passed away, Neetu has been sharing throwback photos of the veteran actor on her social media.Recently she shared one from their early days as a couple. In the photo, Neetu and Rishi are dressed identically in blue shirts and blue denim pants. Their hairdo, their clothes, their pose - everything is screaming classy and retro!The caption reads, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbyeCheerio, here I go on my wayWith a cheer, not a tear, in your eyeGive me a smile, I can keep for a whileIn my heart while I'm away”Take a look:Neetu Singh Remembers Rishi Kapoor With a Sentimental Note We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.