Spielberg’s Daughter Arrested Over Domestic Assault Charges
Mikaela Spielberg, adopted daughter of Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg, was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said.
Loading...
According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, police officers said that Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the latter made a “rude comment” towards Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.
Jail records didn’t indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A 9 March court hearing on the charge has been scheduled.
Mikaela Spielberg was adopted by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.
(Inputs: The Associated Press)