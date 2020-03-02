Spielberg’s Daughter Arrested Over Domestic Assault Charges

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, police officers said that Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the latter made a “rude comment” towards Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.

Jail records didn’t indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A 9 March court hearing on the charge has been scheduled.

Mikaela Spielberg was adopted by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

(Inputs: The Associated Press)