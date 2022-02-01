Stay Away From Javed Saab, Says Boney Kapoor as Shabana Tests COVID Positive
Shabana Azmi wrote that she is isolating at home.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to Instagram to inform that she has tested positive for COVID. "Have tested positive for Covid today Have isolated myself at home and Request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested", Shabana wrote.
Actor Divya Dutta, producer Boney Kapoor and others wished Azmi a speedy recovery. "Get well soon Shabana ji," Divya wrote. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Take care. Get well soon.” Boney joked, "Oh God , please stay away from Javed Saab.”
Shabana will be seen next in Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.