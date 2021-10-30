I Don't See Actors and Audience as North Or South, Only Indian: SS Rajamouli

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared the first teaser of his upcoming magnum opus RRR at a select media gathering in Mumbai on Friday. The filmmaker and Ajay Bijli of PVR Cinemas also announced their collaboration at the event. One of Mumbai's PVR cinema halls was rebranded as PVRRR as part of the partnership.

Starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, RRR is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, especially since it comes after Rajamouli's previous blockbuster Baahubali franchise. Rajamouli spoke to the media after giving them a special preview of the RRR teaser.