I Don't See Actors and Audience as North Or South, Only Indian: SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli speaks at the teaser preview of his upcoming film RRR.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared the first teaser of his upcoming magnum opus RRR at a select media gathering in Mumbai on Friday. The filmmaker and Ajay Bijli of PVR Cinemas also announced their collaboration at the event. One of Mumbai's PVR cinema halls was rebranded as PVRRR as part of the partnership.
Starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, RRR is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, especially since it comes after Rajamouli's previous blockbuster Baahubali franchise. Rajamouli spoke to the media after giving them a special preview of the RRR teaser.
When asked about his learnings during the pandemic, Rajamouli said that it gave him an opportunity to spend time with his family, friends and relook at his career. "What have I done so far and what do I want to do further. There was so much time to think about things that you usually don't. An opportunity to evaluate," said the filmmaker.
Speaking about his new release RRR clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi also starring Alia Bhatt and releasing on 7 January next year, Rajamouli said that he doesn't believe the business of either films will be affected. "I always believe if the films are good - even if 4 films come together, if the films are good, then people will come and watch all 4 films. They'll be spoilt for choice," is how Rajamouli put it.
Rajamouli, who has always worked with Telugu stars has cast 'Bollywood' actors for the first time in RRR. So, he was asked about choosing to work with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in his new film and here's what the filmmaker had to say:
"I stopped looking at actors as South and North or Hindi, Tamil, Kannada. I stopped looking at stars like that. Even before that I stopped looking at audiences as Hindi, Tamil, Bengali or Malayalam or anything like that. I just look at them as an Indian audience. Once I write down the script, I look at which actor will look best in this part or character. If he is a Malayali, he's a Malayali, if he's a Bengali, he's a Bengali, if he's a Marathi, he's a Marathi. I just approach the actor and say this is the script that I have, this is the role that I have, would you be interested? Of course, I can't deny the fact that Baahubali behind me helps a lot, but I don't go with the visiting card of Baahubali. I go with the visiting card of my script and my characterisations."SS Rajamouli, Filmmaker
The teaser of RRR will be released on 1 November.
