SRK, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Wish Fans 'Eid Mubarak'
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan take to Twitter to wish fans on the occasion of Eid.
On the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Adha, several celebs have been taking to social media to wish their fans. While the B-town could have seen Eid celebration all over, this year, due to the pandemic, celebrities are enjoying Eid with their families in the confines of their home.
Shah Rukh Khan took to social media platforms to wish his fans.
Salman Khan, who has been at his panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown started, also shared a picture of his wishing his fans on the occasion of Eid. On the work front, Salman will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the film’s new release date is yet to be announced.
Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to wish his fans on the occasion of Eid. The actor still remains in the hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19 last month.
