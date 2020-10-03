Speak Up For Dalit Brothers And Sisters: Sayani Gupta to SRK

This interaction comes in light of the Hathras rape case that has sparked protests in different parts of the country. Many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma have condemned the Hathras rape case.

On Friday, Sharma took to Instagram to write about how society views having a girl child with "an extremely myopic vision."

Her story read, "The gender of the child doesn't make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected."