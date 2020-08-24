SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Clarifies on the Singer's COVID Status

After multiple reports claimed that singer SP Balasubrahmanyam had tested negative for COVID-19, his son producer SP Charan has clarified that the same isn't true.

He took to Facebook to share a video with his statement, in which he requested everyone to not believe rumours on his father’s COVID-19 status.

"I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning,” he said, adding that regardless of the COVID result, his health status remains the same as of now, clinically stable. The singer is still on ventilator with ECMO support in ICU.

SP Balasubrahmanyam had announced on 5 August that he had contracted the coronavirus. The singer had begun treatment for the virus optimistically and even put out a video that he was likely to be discharged in a few days as he was only suffering from very mild symptoms.