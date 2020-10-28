Soumitra Chatterjee on Ventilator Support, to Undergo Dialysis

Three days after Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital with COVID-19, he had to be shifted to intensive care after he started suffering from COVID-19 encephalopathy. Dr Kar told NDTV that the veteran actor's hemoglobin and other parameters like lung function are stable.

Earlier, PTI had quoted a doctor as saying, "Soumitra Chatterjee's organs like lungs and heart are working well and his blood pressure is normal but his consciousness is a cause of concern”.

(With inputs from NDTV)