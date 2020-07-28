Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Welcome Their First Child
The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
Singer Joe Jonas and wife, actor Sophie Turner welcomed their first child on Monday, 28 July. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a statement to People read. According to TMZ, the couple's first born is a baby girl who will be named Willa. A source close to the couple, told Entertainment Tonight, "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."
The Game of Thrones actor married singer Joe Jonas in a chapel wedding in June 2019 in Las Vegas, right after the Jonas Brothers attended the Billboard Awards. The couple later hosted an official wedding ceremony in France, which was attended by the couple's close friends and family members.
