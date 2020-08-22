Sooraj Pancholi Quits Instagram, Says 'I Need To Breathe'

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has quit Instagram. He has deleted all but one post from 9 November 2018 - the day he turned 28. The actor had taken to his Instagram to share a message on his story, "See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breathe #Suffocated.” Pancholi has also removed his display picture from the platform.

This is what his Instagram looks like now: