Sooraj Pancholi Quits Instagram, Says 'I Need To Breathe'
Sooraj Pancholi has deleted all but one post on his Instagram.
Actor Sooraj Pancholi has quit Instagram. He has deleted all but one post from 9 November 2018 - the day he turned 28. The actor had taken to his Instagram to share a message on his story, "See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breathe #Suffocated.” Pancholi has also removed his display picture from the platform.
This is what his Instagram looks like now:
Recently, Sooraj Pancholi had filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station over his being linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor has alleged harassment due to reports linking him to the suicides of Disha Salian and then Sushant.
According to a Bombay Times report, a source close to the actor said, “Sooraj has been harassed since Sushant and Disha’s deaths, owing to fake news that was carried by sections of media, social media, and YouTube. He has filed a complaint against certain media houses, Youtubers, and certain people who have been spreading fake news and conspiracy theories on Facebook. He wants the rumor mongers to be accountable for the mental harassment caused to him, and also, they must prove the baseless charges leveled against him.”
