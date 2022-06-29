Soon-To-Be-Mom Alia Bhatt Is Selfie Ready With Karan Johar And Manish Malhotra

Alia also shared an unseen picture of herself with Ranbir thanking her fans for the well wishes. The actor wrote, "Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you."

She also condemned one publication which reported that Ranbir might pick Alia up from the UK, where she is shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. She took to Instagram to write that such posts were "archaic".