Sonu Sood Thanks Police for Arresting Fraudster Who Used His Name

Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday tweeted gratitude to Telangana police for nabbing a fraudster who used his name to cheat people and take money from them via social media. As per the report, the accused cheated people by claiming he was an advisor of Sonu Sood. The actor also warned frauds to refrain from such activities saying they will be "behind bars soon".



"Thank you @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaCOPs @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP for helping us catch the culprits who are trying to cheat the needy. Requesting all the frauds to stop their activities else they will be behind bars soon. Stop cheating poor people," Sonu wrote on Twitter.