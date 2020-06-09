Since morning, there have been numerous rumours about Sonu Sood being stopped to enter Bandra station when he came to see off migrants on their way home. Now, speaking to The Quint, the actor has put all rumours to rest. “I wasn’t stopped from entering Bandra station. The authorities have some protocols and they requested me to see the migrants off from outside since there will be a mad rush inside”.Sonu also brushed aside speculations of violence taking place. He even put out a tweet to pacify everyone.Sonu Sood Responds to the Curious Case of Deleted Tweets for HelpA Mumbai Police official said Sonu was stopped by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) when he reached the station on Monday to say goodbye to the migrants who he had helped to reach home. Nirmal Nagar police station’s senior inspector Shashikant Bhandare had told PTI, “The actor was stopped by the RPF, not by us. He wanted to meet labourers who were going to their native place. We have not received any complaint regarding this till now.”A day earlier, the actor also spoke about quite a lot of people deleting their tweets after approaching him for help.Under Fire From Sena, Actor Sonu Sood Meets CM Uddhav at Matoshree We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.