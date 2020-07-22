Sonu Announces Charter Flights for Students Stranded in Kyrgyzstan
The actor was approached by a group of students stranded in the country.
Sonu Sood, who has been actively working towards helping stranded people reach their homes safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, has again come to the rescue of Indian students unable to come back.
A group of students stranded in Kyrgyzstan approached the actor on Twitter to help them reach India safely. Sonu has now successfully arranged for charter flights to bring them back to the country.
Anouncing the same on Twitter, Sonu wrote, "This is to inform to all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home. We are operating the first charter Bishkek -Varanasi on 22nd July.The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week."
This came after the actor asked all students to send in their details for their rescue to him. He also clarified that his team will not be charging any money for the same.
A group of students stuck in Uzbekistand also approached him on social media and the actor has asked them to send in their details to help them.
Recently, Sonu Sood met the home minister of Maharashtra and contributed 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra police personnel.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.