Sonu Announces Charter Flights for Students Stranded in Kyrgyzstan

Sonu Sood, who has been actively working towards helping stranded people reach their homes safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, has again come to the rescue of Indian students unable to come back.

A group of students stranded in Kyrgyzstan approached the actor on Twitter to help them reach India safely. Sonu has now successfully arranged for charter flights to bring them back to the country.

Anouncing the same on Twitter, Sonu wrote, "This is to inform to all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home. We are operating the first charter Bishkek -Varanasi on 22nd July.The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week."