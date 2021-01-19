Innocent Victim of a Twisted Design: Soni Razdan Supports Rhea
The veteran actor said that Rhea's going to jail exposed the people who sent her.
Soni Razdan took to Twitter recently to come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. The veteran actor was defending Rhea after a social media user commented that she has lost her chance to work in Bollywood after spending a month in jail in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Razdan tweeted, "She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway".
Referring to the purported leaked WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, fashion designer Farah Khan Ali had tweeted, "I hope Rhea Chakraborty is having the last laugh with #ArnabGates. The man tried to destroy her and did not succeed, but he surely destroyed his own reputation".
To which the social media user had spoken about Rhea's career.
Rhea Chakraborty had faced intense media scrutiny and harassment following the death of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput. She and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case.
