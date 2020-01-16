I’m Shaken: Sonam Has a Scary London Uber Experience, Warns People
On 16 January, Sonam Kapoor took to social media to warn people against the cab service Uber. The Veere Di Wedding actor tweeted that she was “shaken” after having “the scariest experience” with Uber in London, where she lives now. She further urged people to opt for public transportation over Uber cabs.
She wrote, “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.”
All sorts of reactions have poured in. Many agreed with her, while others believed that Uber wasn’t entirely at fault and it was the driver who was responsible. Others even chimed with their pleasant Uber experiences.
However, Sonam has not elaborated on what actually happened.
Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Based on Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name, The Zoya Factor starred Sonam as Zoya Solanki, whose father deems her to be lucky because she was born on the same day that India won its first ever Cricket World Cup in 1983. Years later, she is sent to work with the Indian cricket team on a campaign as part of her job as an advertising executive. She considers herself to be extremely unlucky in love, until she falls for the team captain, played by Dulquer. In the meanwhile, she also becomes a lucky mascot for the team. The Zoya Factor had released in theatres on 20 September 2019.
In December 2019, Sonam Kapoor was under fire by the fashion Instagram handle Diet Prada. The account critcised her for defending a music concert in Saudi Arabia where women were molested as Sonam was one of the celebs attending the event.
Diet Prada had called out various celebrities and influencers who attended the MDL Beasts Electronic Music Festival in Riyadh, ignoring the country’s human rights violations. Sharing a long message on Instagram, Diet Prada quoted a United Nations report that called Saudi Arabia the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis.”
