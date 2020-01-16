I’m Shaken: Sonam Has a Scary London Uber Experience, Warns People

On 16 January, Sonam Kapoor took to social media to warn people against the cab service Uber. The Veere Di Wedding actor tweeted that she was “shaken” after having “the scariest experience” with Uber in London, where she lives now. She further urged people to opt for public transportation over Uber cabs.

She wrote, “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.”