Sonam Kapoor Responds to Criticism for Attending Saudi Concert

Sonam Kapoor has been heavily criticised by a leading fashion Instagram handle, Diet Prada, for defending a music concert in Saudi Arabia where women were molested. Sonam was one of the celebs attending the event.

Diet Prada called out various celebrities and influencers who attended the MDL Beasts Electronic Music Festival in Riyadh, ignoring the country’s human rights violations. Sharing a long message on Instagram, Diet Prada quoted a United Nations report that called Saudi Arabia the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis.”