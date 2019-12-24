Sonam Kapoor Responds to Criticism for Attending Saudi Concert
Sonam Kapoor has been heavily criticised by a leading fashion Instagram handle, Diet Prada, for defending a music concert in Saudi Arabia where women were molested. Sonam was one of the celebs attending the event.
Diet Prada called out various celebrities and influencers who attended the MDL Beasts Electronic Music Festival in Riyadh, ignoring the country’s human rights violations. Sharing a long message on Instagram, Diet Prada quoted a United Nations report that called Saudi Arabia the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis.”
It also added that celebs were “ cashing big fat checks in exchange for #content creation (also known as propaganda) to rehabilitate the image of Saudi Arabia, a country said to be causing ‘the world’s ‘the world’s worst humanitarian crisis’, according to the United Nations. According to anonymous sources, six-figure sums were paid for attendance and geo-tagged posts.”
The guest list included actors Armie Hammer, Ryan Phillipe, Ed Westwick, supermodels Winnie Harlow and Alessandra Ambrioso, and social media stars Sophia Richie and Scott Disick.
Sonam took to Instagram to issue a statement about the same. She wrote, “ Let's agree to disagree, let's appreciate that the whole world is a shithole right now and any positive step forward is something that I want to celebrate. I was treated with immense respect and love as a Hindu brown female actor.”
Diet Prada didn’t hesitate to reply her back, saying this is a “tone-deaf response” by celebrities who receive “preferential treatment.” It also tagged Sonam in several posts and videos of women being groped at the event, each one recounting their horror stories.
Diet Prada also dug up an earlier post of Sonam’s wherein she speaks about homosexuality and wrote, “Would be cool if you could explain the hypocrisy of you promoting Saudi Arabia where LGBTQ are subject to capital punishment.”
