Sonam Kapoor Quashes Pregnancy Rumours on Social Media
Sonam Kapoor returned to India recently from London.
Sonam Kapoor recently returned to India from London, and was received by father Anil Kapoor at the airport. Ever since pictures from that interaction surfaced, there have been speculations that Sonam is pregnant. However, with her recent Instagram story, she put all these rumours to rest.
On Monday, Sonam shared a picture of herself in a black and white striped dress on the first day of her period, and wrote, "Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period."
Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja had left for London in 2020, where Sonam also started working on her upcoming film Blind. The thriller is directed by Shome Makhija, and is a remake of a 2011 Korean thriller.
Blind follows the story of an ex-police officer who loses her eyesight and gets involved in a murder investigation.
