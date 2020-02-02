Sonam Tweets Against “Divisive Politics” After Shaheen Bagh Firing
The Shaheen Bagh protests against the CAA and NRC took a dark turn when a man opened fire. The outrage against the violent act, which many called “terrorism”, poured in on social media. Actor Sonam Kapoor also took to twitter to express her shock, saying she had “never imagined” that something like this could happen in India.
She did not mince any words as she demanded that the government “stop divisive dangerous politics” which she says “fuels HATE.” She urged her supporters to remember that Hinduism is a religion of “Karma” and “Dharma”, and lashed out saying the violence is neither.
She even took to replying to comments on her original tweet, where an army of trolls went after her. When a follower asked her to “do research” on Hinduism, she said:
She said she is “not blinded by hate” which makes her “vision clearer” and “mind stronger”. When a fan asked her to “not teach” about Hinduism, she went on to say:
The Shaheen Bagh shooter was reportedly chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and claiming that “Only Hindus will be heard in India.” The shooter has been taken into custody, and no casualties reported.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )