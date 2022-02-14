ADVERTISEMENT

'Baseless Slandering': Sonam's Husband Anand Ahuja on Being Accused of Tax Fraud

An international shipping company had accused Anand Ahuja of fraud.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja reacts to allegations of tax fraud.</p></div>
i

Sonam Kapoor's husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, has denied allegations of tax fraud and sending ‘doctored invoices’ that were levelled against him by international shipping company MyUS.com.

It started last month when Anand took to Twitter to share his "horrible experience" with the company.

“Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic - I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning,” he wrote. Sonam shared Anand's post and added, “Terrible customer service is shameful.”

The company then accused Anand of tax fraud. They wrote on Twitter, "This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes,” they wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet they added, “The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance.”

Anand then called the accusations "baseless slandering".

