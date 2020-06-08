After spending over two months of lockdown at her in-laws’ place in Delhi, actor Sonam Kapoor has finally travelled to Mumbai.Sonam returned home a day before her birthday on 9 June. The actor, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram to share a few pictures and videos that show Sonam spending time with her sister Rhea Kapoor at home.“Back with my main. Thank you my incredible husband”, Sonam captioned one photo, in which she can be seen posing with Rhea.Irrfan Khan Took Care of Sonam: Anil Kapoor Remembers the ActorA day back, Sonam hinted that she will be flying out soon. “All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere .. I miss travelling”, Sonam wrote.Some time back Sonam shared her husband’s wise words on Instagram, wherein he speaks about what ‘humanity actually means.(Inputs: IANS)Empathy Is the Need of the Hour: Sonam Comes to Kanika’s Defence We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.