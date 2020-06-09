After spending over two months of lockdown at her in-laws’ place in Delhi, actor Sonam Kapoor travelled to Mumbai just in time for her birthday. The actor, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram to share a few pictures and videos that show Sonam enjoying the midnight birthday celebrations her sister Rhea Kapoor, father Anil Kapoor at home.“The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you. ”, Sonam captioned one photo, in which she can be seen posing with Anand Ahuja.The pictures show Sonam enjoying all the pampering at home, with her house all decked up for birthday celebrations, with flowers, balloons and multiple cakes.Sharing birthday wishes for her daughter, Anil Kapoor posted some adorable photographs of the father-daughter duo and wrote, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always!” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.