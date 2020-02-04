Gave Me Patience: Sonali Reflects on Journey on World Cancer Day

Sonali found herself stationed in New York for cancer treatment from mid-2018. She kept fans posted about her progress through social media where she shared the highs and lows of her journey and the support she received from friends and family. She returned to Mumbai at the end of 2018, just in time to bring in the new year and her 44th birthday.

The actor opened up to Rajeev Masand about her battle saying, “There were days when I would be scared. But now I’m not scared of being scared. There was a time when I was scared of that feeling. I’m just feeling it and letting it go.” “There are good days and bad days. I’m still getting used to the camera and the people. I take a little bit of time. But the policy now is to go ahead and do exactly the thing that you’re afraid of. I don’t want to gloss over it. You can’t be positive all the time, it’s not possible.”

Sonali also earlier revealed that she sought help from a psychiatrist to cope with her diagnosis. It was upon receiving reassurance from the psychiatrist that she was able to come to terms with her diagnosis. “It was like a weight lifted off,” she said. “I said I can deal with this. I don't have to flog myself. Because I was doing that. I kept thinking what did I do wrong. I realised that we have done nothing wrong if we have got this disease," she added.