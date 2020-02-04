Gave Me Patience: Sonali Reflects on Journey on World Cancer Day
Actor Sonali Bendre marked World Cancer Day with a poignant Instagram post featuring a montage of pictures from various stages of her battle with the disease.
“Change is the only constant in life and how life has changed. It’s been almost two years. These two years have taught me many lessons. Gave me the patience to look for the light at the end of the tunnel. In this, I found my new normal and the strength to switch on the sunshine every day. The journey of knowing who I am reminds me that I am much more than this. For all of us going through this, let’s remind us that cancer doesn’t define us,” she says in a voiceover.
She captioned the post, “Note to self. P.S. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular check ups, early detection helps! #WorldCancerDay.”
Sonali found herself stationed in New York for cancer treatment from mid-2018. She kept fans posted about her progress through social media where she shared the highs and lows of her journey and the support she received from friends and family. She returned to Mumbai at the end of 2018, just in time to bring in the new year and her 44th birthday.
The actor opened up to Rajeev Masand about her battle saying, “There were days when I would be scared. But now I’m not scared of being scared. There was a time when I was scared of that feeling. I’m just feeling it and letting it go.” “There are good days and bad days. I’m still getting used to the camera and the people. I take a little bit of time. But the policy now is to go ahead and do exactly the thing that you’re afraid of. I don’t want to gloss over it. You can’t be positive all the time, it’s not possible.”
Sonali also earlier revealed that she sought help from a psychiatrist to cope with her diagnosis. It was upon receiving reassurance from the psychiatrist that she was able to come to terms with her diagnosis. “It was like a weight lifted off,” she said. “I said I can deal with this. I don't have to flog myself. Because I was doing that. I kept thinking what did I do wrong. I realised that we have done nothing wrong if we have got this disease," she added.
