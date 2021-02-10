The Hands That Feed Us: Sonakshi Recites Poem Dedicated to Farmers

The Hindi poem tries to explore the reasons behind why farmers have taken to the streets, and why the protesters are being tagged as rioters.

Sonakshi's post comes a few days after she was praised for speaking out in support of celebrities such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg who have been vilified by right wing trolls, the media and the Indian government for their now viral tweets drawing attention to the farmers' protest.

On 4 February, the Dabangg actor shared a post from Instagram handle Storysellercomics on her Instagram stories. "The voices raised are about the violation of human rights, suppressions of free internet and expression, state propaganda, hate speech and abuse of power," the post read.

The post went on to say that the harassment of journalists, internet bans hate speech and slandering of protestors through state and media propaganda are the issues that are being highlighted on a global stage.

(With inputs from IANS)