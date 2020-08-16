Sonakshi Sinha Hits out at Kangana, Says Nepotism is Everywhere

Sonakshi Sinha has steered clear of Twitter for about two months now. The actor deactivated her Twitter account after actor Sushant Singh Rajout committed suicide and a hate campaign against star kids started on social media platforms. Sonakshi, too, was one of the actors being trolled on Twitter, post which she decided to stay from the social media platform.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi opened up about how life has "changed for better" since. "Twitter has become such a playing ground for negativity with people going on and on about anything and everything and in such a gutsy manner. It’s not something I’d want in my life, anyway. Also, we spend more time on the internet than in real, so I think they should really be cleaned up, and which is why I got off it. My life has changed for the better, it’s much cleaner, so I have no complaints," says Sonakshi.

The actor has also turned off comments on Instagram to block any hate that celebrities subjected to.

Speaking about nepotism, Sonakshi said that there's a trend of herd mentality where one person says something and everyone starts targetting star kids. "There’s a lot of misdirected anger about a lot of things, a herd mentality and people are being bhadkaoed. One person said something, and the whole world starts attacking star kids without putting any sense into it. Okay, fine, being related to a film family can help in that first meeting or that first audition or that first film. But, after that, what? This this whole hullabaloo about, ‘Oh, somebody can make or break someone’, I’m sorry, nobody can make or break anyone except for the audience," said Sonakshi Sinha.