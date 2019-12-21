Salman, Sonakshi, Jackie Shroff Bring in Sohail Khan’s Birthday
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha were present at Sohail Khan’s party among others.
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha were present at Sohail Khan’s party among others.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Salman, Sonakshi, Jackie Shroff Bring in Sohail Khan’s Birthday

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities

Actor Sohail Khan brought in his 50th birthday on 20 December with a party joined by a bunch of celebrities. This included brother Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma among others.

Also present at the party was Jackie Shroff, looking his usual dapper self. Other members from the film fraternity included music composer Himesh Reshammiya, Amrita Arora, director Abhishek Kapoor along with his wife Pragya Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Helen, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep and host Manish Paul.

Sohail’s family including parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan were also present at the party.

Loading...
  • 16
    Salman Khan at the party.
    Salman Khan at the party.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Sonakshi Sinha was also present.
    Sonakshi Sinha was also present.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Birthday boy Sohail Khan.
    Birthday boy Sohail Khan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Salim and Salma Khan.
    Salim and Salma Khan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Comedian Kapil Sharma.
    Comedian Kapil Sharma.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Veteran actor Helen.
    Veteran actor Helen.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Jackie Shroff looked dapper.
    Jackie Shroff looked dapper.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia.
    Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Sunil Grover made an appearance at the party.
    Sunil Grover made an appearance at the party.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.
    Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Director Abhishek Kapoor along with wife Pragya Kapoor.
    Director Abhishek Kapoor along with wife Pragya Kapoor.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Sunny Leone and husband Michael Webber.
    Sunny Leone and husband Michael Webber.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Sohail’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma.
    Sohail’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Host Manish Paul.
    Host Manish Paul.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Music composer Himesh Reshammiya was also present.
    Music composer Himesh Reshammiya was also present.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Actor Amrita Arora.
    Actor Amrita Arora.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Sohail Khan was last seen as an actor in Salman Khan’s Tubelight and will be producing the Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe also starring Salman.

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Celebrities section for more stories.

    Loading...