Salman, Sonakshi, Jackie Shroff Bring in Sohail Khan’s Birthday
Actor Sohail Khan brought in his 50th birthday on 20 December with a party joined by a bunch of celebrities. This included brother Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma among others.
Also present at the party was Jackie Shroff, looking his usual dapper self. Other members from the film fraternity included music composer Himesh Reshammiya, Amrita Arora, director Abhishek Kapoor along with his wife Pragya Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Helen, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep and host Manish Paul.
Sohail’s family including parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan were also present at the party.
Sohail Khan was last seen as an actor in Salman Khan’s Tubelight and will be producing the Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe also starring Salman.
