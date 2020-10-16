Singer Kumar Sanu Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Kumar Sanu is reportedly quarantining at home.

Singer Kumar Sanu.
Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for coronavirus. Confirming the news, his team wrote on his official Facebook page, “Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you Team KS.”

As per a report by The Times of India, Sanu was supposed to fly to Los Angeles on 14 October to be with his wife Saloni and daughters Shannon and Annabel. But now the plans have been put on hold.

Sources told the publication that the BMC has sealed the floor the singer stays on as per the protocols. His wife Saloni was quoted in the report as saying, “He will come to the US on 8 November if he feels alright by then. Right now he is under the mandatory quarantine. He has been waiting to meet us for so long".

Kumar Sanu's son Jaan is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 14.

(With inputs from The Times of India)

