Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Son Tests Positive for COVID-19
Bhattacharya's son is asymptomatic.
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Dhruv has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report by Times of India. He is asymptomatic and is currently quarantining at home.
A restaurateur, Dhruv was supposed to travel abroad and as per the new rules he had to get himself tested for COVID-19. The results showed he was positive and since then he has been quarantining at home. Speaking to the publication, Abhijeet said that his son is fine.
A few days back, the Bachchan family and Anupam Kher's kin too tested positive for the virus. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan had taken to Twitter to share the news with fans. They are currently being treated at the Nanavati Hospital.
Anupam Kher also took to social media to share that his mother has been declared fit by the hospital and she is self-isolating at home.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
