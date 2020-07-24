Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Son Tests Positive for COVID-19

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Dhruv has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report by Times of India. He is asymptomatic and is currently quarantining at home.

A restaurateur, Dhruv was supposed to travel abroad and as per the new rules he had to get himself tested for COVID-19. The results showed he was positive and since then he has been quarantining at home. Speaking to the publication, Abhijeet said that his son is fine.