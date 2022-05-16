Simu Liu Joins Tesher on Stage; Does Bhangra During ‘Jalebi Baby’ Performance
Simu Liu hosted the Juno Awards and Shawn Mendes won the International Achievement Award.
Singer Tesher shared a video on Instagram of him and actor Simu Liu on stage at the Juno Awards in Toronto. While Tesher performed his song ‘Jalebi Baby’ at the awards, Simu joined him on stage and the duo even did some bhangra together. Simu also said, “Now that's how we celebrate Asian heritage."
Tesher wrote in the caption, “Me and @simuliu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!! Shoutout to the @thejunoawards awards for letting me perform and showcase South Asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada. I'm still shook!!! also NEW MUSIC NEXT MONTH BABYYYY. Choreographed by Divya Jethwani @adaywithdivya.”
Several fans reacted to the performance on social media. “ICONIC OH MY GOD,” one commented and another fan wrote, “As if I didn’t love Simu enough already. Now I love him so much more.” Another comment read, “Shang Chi and the Legend of the 10 Jalebi's,” referencing Simu Liu’s MCU film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
One user tweeted, “Simu Liu’s ‘I Am Canadian’ speech was great…but him doing back-up on Tesher’s ‘Jalebi Baby’ was even better. Now that’s Canadian #Junos.”
Arcade Fire, bbno$, Deborah Cox, and Avril Lavigne were some of the other artists who performed during the awards ceremony, hosted by Simu Liu. Shawn Mendes won the International Achievement Award and the TikTok Juno Fan Choice award. Charlotte Cardin won the awards for Pop Album of the Year for ‘Phoenix’ and Single of the Year for ‘Meaningless’.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.