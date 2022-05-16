Simu Liu Joins Tesher on Stage; Does Bhangra During ‘Jalebi Baby’ Performance

Singer Tesher shared a video on Instagram of him and actor Simu Liu on stage at the Juno Awards in Toronto. While Tesher performed his song ‘Jalebi Baby’ at the awards, Simu joined him on stage and the duo even did some bhangra together. Simu also said, “Now that's how we celebrate Asian heritage."

Tesher wrote in the caption, “Me and @simuliu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!! Shoutout to the @thejunoawards awards for letting me perform and showcase South Asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada. I'm still shook!!! also NEW MUSIC NEXT MONTH BABYYYY. Choreographed by Divya Jethwani @adaywithdivya.”