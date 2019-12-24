I Don’t Support Violence From Any Side: Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi recently spoke to The Quint about his stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Gully Boy actor said that he did not support any kind of violence, regardless of who initiated it.
Chaturvedi also revealed that he’s very excited about two upcoming releases but the current state of the country deeply saddens him.
“So hoping things get sorted out soon and everything becomes peaceful. Everybody should unite and walk as one,” Chaturvedi signs off.
Loading...
Yash Raj Films recently announced a sequel to Bunty Aur Babli, which will star Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari as the new Bunty and Babli.
YRF took to Instagram to announce the new film and shared a picture of the lead pair. They wrote, “Meet the new Bunty aur Babli! @siddhantchaturvedi | @sharvari | #BuntyAurBabli2”
Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film will be directed by debut director Varun Sharma who was an assistant director on films such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The female lead, Sharvari, is a Mumbai girl making her debut with the film.
The original Bunty Aur Babli starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as two small-town misfits making their living by committing frauds, until they attract the attention of a police commissioner, played by Amitabh Bachchan.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)