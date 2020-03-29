Internet Made A Thing Out Of It: Siddhant on Nepotism Remark

It was during this conversation that Ananya, who marked her debut with Student of the Year 2 said “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on ‘Koffee With Karan’. So, it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi replied, “Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hota hai.” He helmed the character of MC Sher in Gully Boy, marking his debut through it.