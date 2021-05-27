Will Cherish Sweet Memories: Shweta Ahead of Sushant's Death Anniv
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year.
Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti informed fans that she will be spending the month of June in a solitary retreat. Sushant passed away on 14 June last year.
Taking to Instagram, Shweta posted some photos and wrote that she will be heading to the mountains and spending the time cherishing fond memories of her brother.
"I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there.
Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on...", Shweta wrote.
Sushant's sisters Shweta and Priyanka often share memories and anecdotes about their brother on Instagram.
