COVID-19: Shweta Pandit Shares Experience in Quarantine in Italy
Shweta Pandit has warned Indians not to take the coronavirus outbreak lightly. The singer, who is currently under self-quarantine in Italy, posted a video on Instagram detailing her experience in the country which is one of the worse hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shweta said she has been confined to her home for the last month, and has firsthand knowledge of what it's like to witness it rapidly wreck havoc.
She said that she had initially planned to return to India for Holi but decided against it for fear that she might catch the coronavirus and spread it to her loved ones.
“I could have taken a flight and reached my family. I am all alone here, but I did not want to catch the virus or spread it to others. I made this decision by myself. I didn’t act on any government orders nor did anyone issue a directive about what to do. But I wanted to ensure the safety of both myself and others. You never know who you might contract the virus from and by the time you find out, it’s too late.”
Shweta went on to urge everyone to follow the proper precautions to prevent contracting the coronavirus. "I want you all to fight the disease and defeat it. Stay at home, wash your hands. Talk to even your family members from a distance. Keep in touch with friends via video call. Listen music, read something, rest. Be safe," she advised.
