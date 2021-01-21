Sushant's Sister Announces SSR Memorial Fund on Actor's B'day
Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to remember Sushant on his birth anniversary.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020 at his residence. Fans, colleagues and Sushant's family are taking to social media to post fond messages remembering him as 21 January marks the late actor’s 35th birth anniversary.
On this occasion, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to announce that the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund for those aspiring to study Astrophysics has been set up at UC Berkeley.
Sushant was very fond of the subject and Shweta wrote that the fund is a step towards fulfilling his dreams.
Shweta captioned her post saying, “I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You #SushantDay."
Shweta also shared a collage of pictures with her brother, remembering him on the occasion. Along with the post, she wrote, "Love you Bhai You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay."
She shared another photo of a baby Sushant with his mother.
Shweta Singh Kirti has also requested fans to honour Sushant's memory and keep him in their prayers. They have also planned a virtual event for the late actor.
