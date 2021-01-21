Sushant's Sister Announces SSR Memorial Fund on Actor's B'day

Sushant was very fond of the subject and Shweta wrote that the fund is a step towards fulfilling his dreams.

Shweta captioned her post saying, “I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You #SushantDay."