Veteran Actor Shriram Lagoo Passes Away at 92

On 17 December, actor Shriram Lagoo passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune. He was 92 years of age.

Lagoo was an actor with a diverse variety of work attached to his name. During his lifetime, he acted in various films and theatre plays in different languages like Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati.

According to Pune Mirror, his last rites will be performed on 19 December after his son arrives in Pune. His son is currently in the USA.