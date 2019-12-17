Veteran Actor Shriram Lagoo Passes Away at 92
On 17 December, actor Shriram Lagoo passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune. He was 92 years of age.
Lagoo was an actor with a diverse variety of work attached to his name. During his lifetime, he acted in various films and theatre plays in different languages like Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati.
According to Pune Mirror, his last rites will be performed on 19 December after his son arrives in Pune. His son is currently in the USA.
In 1978, he got the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor in the film Gharaonda, which also starred Amol Palekar.
In 2006, Lagoo was awarded the Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratisthan for his contribution to cinema and theater.
Lagoo had also donned the director’s hate and was also an ENT surgeon.
Some of his other Bollywood works included Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Inkaar, Manzir, Laawaris and more. Vedyache Ghar Unhat, Natsamrat, Premachi Goshta? and Ithe Oshadhla Mrityu were a few of his popular Marathi works.
(With inputs from Pune Mirror)
Rishi Kapoor took to social media to remember Lagoo.
