Shreya Ghoshal Shares First Photo of Son Devyaan
Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their son on 22 May.
Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram on Wednesday to introduce her newborn son. Shreya, who has named her son Devyaan, also shared his first photograph.
In the photo, Shreya can be seen holding her son in her arms while husband Shiladitya smiles at him.
Alongside the photo, Shreya wrote: "Introducing -- 'Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya' "He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream. @shiladitya and me are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life."
On May 22, Shreya had shared the news of her son's birth via an Instagram post. The singer wrote: "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.