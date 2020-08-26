Cooper Hospital Show-Caused for Allowing Rhea Inside Mortuary

The show-cause notice, served to the dean of the hospital, asks for an explanation as to why Rhea was permitted inside the mortuary when even the closest family members of a deceased are not allowed inside without being assisted by the police or hospital staff.

One of the SHRC officers said that the police will also have to 'face the consequences'. A senior officer at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told Mumbai Mirror that they are yet to receive the show-cause notice.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently handling the probe into Sushant's death. On Wednesday, the team questioned the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani for the fifth time.