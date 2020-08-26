Cooper Hospital Show-Caused for Allowing Rhea Inside Mortuary
Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police.
On Tuesday, 25 August, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to get access to the hospital's mortuary at a time when Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem was being conducted, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.
SHRC chief MA Sayeed told the publication that they are not aware under what circumstances Rhea got access to the mortuary.
"I saw a number of video clips of Rhea Chakraborty visiting the mortuary at Cooper Hospital. I have had a word with the registrar of SHRC’s legal wing to check the provisions. We are not aware how and why Rhea had been allowed inside. It shouldn't have been so".MA Sayeed, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Chief
The show-cause notice, served to the dean of the hospital, asks for an explanation as to why Rhea was permitted inside the mortuary when even the closest family members of a deceased are not allowed inside without being assisted by the police or hospital staff.
One of the SHRC officers said that the police will also have to 'face the consequences'. A senior officer at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told Mumbai Mirror that they are yet to receive the show-cause notice.
The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently handling the probe into Sushant's death. On Wednesday, the team questioned the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani for the fifth time.
